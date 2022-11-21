Story from Black Friday

Missoma’s Black Friday Sale Includes These Covetable Celeb Favorites

Vivien Lee
Prepare to step up your jewelry game with Missoma's Black Friday sale. The celebrity-beloved, cult-favorite brand is offering 30% off everything from November 22 to November 27. Yes, everything from Kate Middleton's go-to charm earrings that she's worn six times to Bella Hadid's whimsical gemstone ring. The sale even includes the brand's new AW'22 collections, plus Harris Reed, Lucy Williams, Savi, and Le Specs' collaborations.
Advertisement
If you can't wait for the sale to go live tomorrow, you can sign up for the brand's mailing list today to get exclusive 24-hour early access. You know, the early bird gets the worm — or, in this case, dazzling new jewelry. Plus, in honor of Thanksgiving, Missoma is partnering with various brands to help the planet. For instance, through a partnership with TreeSisters, Missoma will plant one tree per order. Customers will also have the option to calculate and offset carbon emissions from their deliveries and returns, making that splurge on delicate jewelry feel good in more ways than one. Now that Missoma has made the deal a no-brainer, you can surf the site directly or check out our top picks to get started.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

All The Best Rings

Shop This
Missoma
Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring
$123.00
Missoma
Bella Hadid is the queen of chunky rings, and if you're a fan of the model's style, you'll be overjoyed that her charming Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring is available to shop during the Missoma Black Friday sale. 
shop 4 products
Missoma
Molten Pearl Twisted Stacking Ring
$127.00
Missoma
Missoma
Harris Reed Coiled Serpent Ring
$136.00
Missoma
Missoma
Harris Reed Labradorite Cocktail Ring
$206.00
Missoma
Missoma
Harris Reed Janus Locket Signet Ring
$141.00
Missoma

The Most Delicate Bracelets

Pair Missoma's delicate, stackable bracelets with coordinating rings and necklaces, or wear them alone — either way, you're bound to get compliments.
Missoma
Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Bracelet
$175.00
Missoma
Missoma
Seed Pearl Beaded Bracelet
$110.00
Missoma
Missoma
Lena Charm Bracelet
$127.00
Missoma

Everything From Daily To Statement Necklaces

Shop This
Missoma
Lucy Williams Engravable Roman Arc Coin Ne...
$193.00
Missoma
Whether you want a staple necklace for daily wear or a statement piece, Missoma has got you covered.
Advertisement
Missoma
Lucy Williams Square Malachite Necklace
$127.00
Missoma
Missoma
Molten Baroque Pearl Drop Pendant Necklace
$193.00
Missoma
Missoma
Mini Molten Pendant Necklace
$123.00
Missoma

All The Dazzling Earrings

Shop This
Missoma
Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Ear...
$162.00
Missoma
Suppose you're a devotee to finding the latest piece from your fave celebs. In that case, you'll be thrilled to know that Missoma has everything from Hailey Bieber's go-to hoops (the Medium Chunky Ridge Hoops) to Kate Middleton's Rhodochrosite Pyramid Charm Earrings. For those with an endless collection of hoops, you'll want to head straight for the Lucy Williams Malachite Chandelier Hoops (beloved by J.Lo) and the Squiggle Medium Hoop (worn by Florence Pugh) before they sell out.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Malachite Hoop Earrings
$206.00
Missoma
Missoma
Squiggle Medium Hoop Earrings
$149.00
Missoma
Missoma
Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings
$115.00
Missoma

The Most Covetable Layered Sets

Shop This
Missoma
Lucy Williams Roman Coin Malachite Necklac...
$498.00
Missoma
The layered necklace look was huge this year. Missoma takes all the guesswork out by creating ready-to-wear sets. If you're questioning whether you have a complementing pair or it's just too tiring to find individual necklaces that work, then browse through Missoma's selection of earrings, bracelets, and necklaces that look eclectic together, not overly matchy-matchy.
Missoma
Chubby & Baya Hoop Earring Set
$201.00
Missoma
Missoma
Savi Beaded Bracelet Set
$188.00
Missoma
Missoma
Harris Reed Moonlight Pearl Earring Set
$304.00
Missoma
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement