Suppose you're a devotee to finding the latest piece from your fave celebs. In that case, you'll be thrilled to know that Missoma has everything from Hailey Bieber's go-to hoops (the Medium Chunky Ridge Hoops) to Kate Middleton's Rhodochrosite Pyramid Charm Earrings. For those with an endless collection of hoops, you'll want to head straight for the Lucy Williams Malachite Chandelier Hoops (beloved by J.Lo) and the Squiggle Medium Hoop (worn by Florence Pugh) before they sell out.