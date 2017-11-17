Missed A Flight? Here's What To Say — & Do — To Get Help ASAP

Missing a flight is a traveler's worst nightmare. No matter how organized or punctual you are, you're bound to land in this situation at some point. It could be a last-minute road closure, a severe train delay, or some other scenario out of your control. But they all leave you with this all-important question: What do I do now?
Reassuringly, this misfortune befalls even the best of us, and there are a number of things you can do to position yourself for a quick exit strategy. We've tapped two travel industry pros to share their tips on getting out of the circumstances unscathed — and ideally with as little of a dent on your wallet as possible.