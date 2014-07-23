Embodying the expression "head over heels" in a most literal sense, Minna Parikka's fall lookbook really is something else. The collection of images features a tousle-haired model in a perpetual free fall — one of the most graceful, mesmerizing acts of gravity defiance we've yet seen. But, what's being sold here? Ah, yes: shoes.
Stunning photography aside, the Helsinki-based label's footwear is pretty major itself. Employing rabbit ears, furry pom-poms, and eye-catching cherry reds and magentas, these shoes are like miniature works of art for our feet — masterpieces, even. Obviously, we're fans, but if our word alone hasn't sold you, click through to get a full look at these masterful designs. We guarantee you'll fall for them, too.
Photo: Courtesy of Minna Parikka/Lili Zoe Ermezei.