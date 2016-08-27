If you'd rather reach for a pair of jeans than a miniskirt on any given day, we don't blame you. Most think miniskirts are one of those trends that "isn't for everyone," or that only "a certain kind of person" can pull off. And, as usual, we're here to argue the opposite.



That's because miniskirts are one of the easiest bottoms to style. Because it's a small section of fabric that's typically stiff in shape, a miniskirt lends itself to endless adaptations and unique pairings. It's just a matter of figuring out the miniskirt match or unexpected contrast that suits your style, to keep the Cher-from-Clueless vibes at bay (but, hey, if that's your thing, own it).



Whether you want to embrace the traditionally preppy, girly feel of a mini or you'd prefer to play up a more punk, tomboy feel, you just have to get clever with what you wear on top, underneath, and on your feet. So, we're showing you four distinct miniskirt looks to prove that there is one out there for you. Click ahead to get on the right track.