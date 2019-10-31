I’m 23 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Trip To Miami With My Mom & Sister

2:00 p.m. – We arrive at the Fort Lauderdale airport and drop off the rental car to Alamo and double-check that we did not leave anything in the car. We are about two hours ahead of our 4:00 p.m. flight. We run to the bathroom and then wait in line for the airport shuttle. Once we arrive at the airport there is a long line for security. My mom leaves to check in her luggage ($50) as it is one bag as she has TSA pre-check, so she tells my sister and I to get in the security line as she can breeze past once she hands off her suitcase. It is extremely hot in the airport and I feel faint and my anxiety rises as I see that we have around 40 minutes to get through security and make the flight. My sister has a later flight than us and she doesn’t take off until 6:00 p.m. While standing in the hot and slow-moving line, a man in front of me that looked to be in his thirties tried flirting with me. I was not in the mood and was disgusted when he asked me if I was in high school or just starting college. I know I look very young for my age but I do not like it when men try to approach me because they think that I am in high school it gives me very creepy vibes. I take deep breaths to calm myself and ignore the man and try to start conversations with my sister, whom he also asks if she is in high school. I am 23 years old and my sister is 31: we are both disgusted. The line finally starts moving and we are able to get away from him. $50