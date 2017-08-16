Why Women Are Swiping Left On America’s Most Popular Men’s Haircut

Dan H., who works at a media company in Brooklyn, and prefers not to give his full name, has had a version of an undercut for the past five years. “It’s practical — I can go about four or five weeks between haircuts. It also looks professional for what I’m doing. I had no concept of the history of the haircut itself when I first got it. It’s only recently where I saw that clip of Richard Spencer when I realized, Oh shit, this is associated with some really bad people." Dan also notes that women in his life are making the connection between his haircut and the white supremacists. “There’s this person who I dated a couple years ago who I met up recently. She asked, ‘Oh did you get a haircut? You look like a neo-Nazi.’ That was the first time I realized that that was the vibe it was giving off.”