Hipsters
Hair
Why We're Swiping Left On Guys With This Haircut
by
Connie Wang
Mothership
The Anti-Vax Movement Has Come For Your Dog
Madison Medeiros
Aug 2, 2017
TV Shows
Search Party
Is The Hipster
Gone Girl
You'll Obsess Over
Erin Donnelly
Nov 21, 2016
Culture
Hipster Santa Is Here
Molly Horan
Dec 8, 2015
World News
What Berlin's Hipster Dads Taught Me About Parenting
Kreuzberg, a part of Berlin where you normally see young, good-looking people hanging out in coffee shops and bars, is home to another widespread
by
Tess Reidy
Entertainment News
Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux’s First Dance Song Was Super Hi...
So far, we know a few things about Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's super-secret August wedding: Many famous friends were in attendance (but not all
by
Sara Murphy
Pop Culture
This Hipster Barbie Has Won Instagram
Having dabbled in more than 150 careers, Barbie is oh-so millennial when it comes to job-hopping. Now, after decades of teaching aerobics, going to the
by
Cristen Conger
Home
House Of Hipsters' Home Isn't Exactly Expected
With five years of serial redecorating under her belt and a basement full of collected secondhand treasures, you could say that Kyla Herbes, the blogger
by
Chairish
Home
Hipster Decor Is Dead — & These Hot Guys Know What's Next
Lately, we've been hoping that mason jars and industrial-pipe shelving might go the way of "normcore" and the "dad bod" — be phased out and replaced by
by
Sean Santiago
New York
What No One Is Saying About The Newest Millennial Stereotype
There’s nothing the media loves more than a new millennial archetype. Ten days ago, the word “yuccie” did not exist. Google it now, and you’ll
by
Judy Berman
Hair
The Internet Says Beards Are Out — & Hearts Break Everywhere
A photo posted by joel alexander (@hahajoel) on Jun 4, 2015 at 7:35am PDT Beards. Since they started "trending," they've divided the Internet. Men have
by
Maria Del Russo
Movies
10 Reasons Hipsters Love
Broad City
It was in the middle of a long, cold, and arduous winter when Broad City made its debut on Comedy Central a year ago. Needless to say, the episodes
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
Santa Got A Makeover, Kept The Beard
Creative agency Joint London thinks it's high time that Santa got a makeover. After all, the man hasn't had a style rethink in more than 80 years, when
by
Raquel Laneri
Mind
The Psychology Of Dressing Like A Hipster
The hipster aesthetic may be constantly evolving, but at its core, it's about defying the mainstream. So, then, why do the skinny-jeaned masses seem to
by
Sarah Jacoby
New York
Meet Brooklyn's Hasidic Hipsters
No matter your cultural or religious background, you have some conception of what's okay and not okay to wear in public. For most of us, the rules are
by
Connie Wang
Pop Culture
Hipsters 101 Is Now A College Course
It's pretty easy to identify a hipster, which makes it even easier to poke fun at the hipster lifestyle. Insert references to ambiguous facial hair,
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Styling Tips
The Blogger Behind Hipster Hijabis On Why Modesty Matters
Summer Albarcha, the blogger behind Hipster Hijabis, didn't expect to spark a controversy when she posted this photo of herself wearing a maxi skirt by
by
Leeann Duggan
Celebrity Style
This Instagram Will Inspire Muslims & Clingy-Clothes Haters Alike
At this point, it should surprise exactly no one that ladies who veil enjoy looking stylish as much as the next woman. But, after the recent controversy
by
Leeann Duggan
New York
Here's A List Of Hipster 'Hoods That Aren't Williamsburg
If you thought Williamsburg was the bleeding heart of hipsterdom, well, you're probably right. That doesn't mean the rest of the world can't rock a
by
Rufus Larsen
Books & Art
Batgirl Gets A Hipster Makeover — Do Not Adjust Your Screen
If you live in Brooklyn, keep your eyes open. You might just see Batgirl waiting for a scoop of artisanal miso cherry ice cream. On Thursday, DC Comics
by
Daniel Barna
Politics
Are Nazi Hipsters Trying To Make Racism Cool?
It's hard to believe that skinny jeans, tote bags, and veganism could be used for evil, but that's what nazi hipsters — or nipsters — are trying to
by
Colleen Barrett
Celebrity Style
Boy, Bye — Dov Charney, Terry Richardson, & The End Of Hipster Sl...
Ever since American Apparel announced its plans to fire Dov Charney, its controversy-magnet CEO, it's been tempting to link his fall with that of Terry
by
Leeann Duggan
Pop Culture
Behold: The Hipster-iest Way To Drink A Hipster Drink
Here's how you know hipsterdom is officially the most mainstream thing in the world: 7-Eleven has just co-opted the whole mustache thing for some
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment
Infographic: Are You At A Hipster Wedding?
UPDATE: This one's an oldie, but a goodie. We're bringing back one of our all-time-favorite R29 infographics in honor of wedding season! Because if
by
Connie Wang
Music
Why Is Pop Music So Wildly Tone Deaf?
It took the plantation-era utterances of Donald Sterling, and the NBA’s subsequent lifetime ban of the Los Angeles Clippers owner, to bring back the
by
John Norris
Hair
Science Says: Hipster Beards Are On Their Way Out
Welp, here's hoping you weren't one of the dudes who opted for a beard transplant last month. Quartz reported today that the "hipster beard" — one
by
Tara Rasmus
Entertaining
Hipster Wedding Invites That You'll
Love
You likely fall into one of two categories: You're either a mason-jar using, moonshine-drinking, Brooklyn-loving, hipster archetype (like many of us), or
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
Hipster Glasses Aren't Kosher At Some Brooklyn Yeshivas
School administrators, for whatever reason, just love to ban things. From Silly Bandz and breast-cancer-awareness bracelets to nonsense words and even the
by
Matthew Zuras
Movies
Jimmy Kimmel Trolls SXSW Hipsters, & It's Hilarious
When Jimmy Kimmel announced that he would be bringing his show to SXSW, our first thought was "Please, please, please do a Lie Witness News in which you
by
Daniel Barna
Music
Is Your Favorite Band Hipster Enough? Take The Test
It's an important question, particularly if you want anyone to respect you ever again. We mean, your favorite band has to be good, right? And, it has to
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Two Hipsters Move Into A Hamster Wheel
Brooklyn may have out-Brooklyned itself this week with a new performance-art piece, which involves two grown men living in a 25-foot hamster wheel. Ward
by
Alison Ives
