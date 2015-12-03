What Berlin's Hipster Dads Taught Me About Parenting

Georg Claussen, 35 and father to a 3-month old baby girl, agrees.



"Oh, it's different in Berlin," he said. "Sometimes I look after her, sometimes my wife does. I don't find anything strange in that, it's just the way it is."



One explanation is that German paternity laws are much more child-friendly. It has the lowest birthrate, not just in Europe, but in the world. With many more people dying than being born, Chancellor Angela Merkel has thrown money at the problem and the country now has one of the most generous family policies in Europe. Parents can receive up to 65% of their salary (capped at €1,800 or about $1,900) per month over a period of up to 14 months.



"Men here get more paternity leave and are urged to take it, so it's much more common to see guys with babies midweek," says Claussen. "Sometimes companies will say: if the women are taking it, the men should too."



Another explanation is that a lot of people in the German capital don't work the typical 9-5, in part because the cost of living is considered lower than in other major European cities, such as London.



"There are dads with babies everywhere in Kreuzberg because no one has a proper job," says James Mills, a 30-year-old father of one from Oxford, who now lives in Berlin. "In London and elsewhere more people work in offices, whereas in Kreuzberg, a higher percentage of people are freelance or 'bohemian’ unemployed, i.e. they're not going down to the job center, but they're not working all hours."



Sezana Araya, 28, from Berlin agrees. "Lots of people here are still studying or without a steady job. They work in coffee shops, someone gets pregnant and then they have to balance this new situation. Becoming a dad is less planned. If you talk to couples about how long they have been together, for many it's not longer than a year and a half and then you have to deal with the situation. There’s an ad hoc approach. If you’re not in a fixed job, you’ve got no excuse for why you won’t take care of the kid."

