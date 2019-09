If you've ever spent any time near a mall Santa Claus, you know at least 50% of small children who are plopped on the lap of a white-bearded, red-clad stranger will immediately burst into tears. But a St. Nick stand-in in Portland, OR, might have found the solution — donning a more familiar chunky sweater and a man bun. Hipster Santa is very much a reality.Kids who really needed a Kris Kringle who would understand their need for a toy car that runs on vegetable oil could hand their list off to Hipster Santa three Thursday nights this December at downtown Portland's Pioneer Place . It should also be noted that this Father Christmas rides a bike — which probably features a spacious basket and a whimsically painted bell.Or course, some questions about this new take on the jolly old elf are still unanswered: Are his candy canes organic? Would he prefer almond milk with his cookies? And if you're naughty, what does he leave behind instead of environment-killing coal?