3 Totally Easy (& Cool) Ways To Style An Undercut

Megan Cahn
PHOTOGRAPHED BY BRIANNE WILLS
So you finally took the plunge and got the undercut that's been haunting your beauty dreams for months — or maybe you just broke out the clippers on a whim when you were feeling bored. However you got here, well done. You look amazing! You've got an awesome 'do that shows off the edgy side of your personality — and those cheekbones, too.
But even though this bold style sets you apart from the basics, it doesn’t mean you won't still find yourself in a style rut. Fortunately, John Frieda International creative consultant and styling-tool master Harry Josh has some help for that: Despite its short length and shaved sides, there are actually more ways than one to rock an undercut.
“This is a super-modern way to go shorter, but still have enough hair to have versatility,” says Josh. (He knows a thing or two about versatility; check out this trio of looks for curly girls he created for us.) Ahead, Josh lays out three easy styles that will transform your undercut in three steps or less.

