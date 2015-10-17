Most people with hair long enough to pull back — whether curly, straight, or somewhere in-between — often flip-flop between two styles: one up, one down. We've got so much on our plates (jobs! friends! gym! dates!), we don't really have the time to experiment. It makes sense to stick with what you know works, whether you're doing your usual blowdry or throwing day-three hair into a casual twist. But, come on, you have to admit that's no fun.
We're feeling a little restless here, so in the spirit of spicing and switching things up, we enlisted John Frieda International creative consultant and styling-tool master Harry Josh (who's also the man behind Gisele's beachy waves) to help us weave some excitement into our hair routines.
First, we're focusing on you, curly-haired girls (we'll be rolling out more Josh magic for other hair types over the next few weeks), with three super-cool styles that will add new life to your lewk. And don't worry, these won't require hours in front of the mirror — each 'do takes three steps or less.
