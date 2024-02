The wait was worth it. The four-piece capsule collection reimagines Ganni’s oft-used clover motif and is inspired by friendship, connection, and luck to evoke spring cheer. The drop includes detachable-clover hoop earrings, a clover ring, and a link-chain necklace and bracelet, each with a clover charm pendant. The four-leaf clover pendants have “leaves” that resemble heart shapes, with three of the leaves made from 92 percent recycled sterling silver and one leaf made from 95 percent recycled 18-karat vermeil gold. Both brands hope that you’ll want to gift, trade, and share these pieces with your best friends