Summer flowers — or, more specifically, clovers — are blooming this year and you won’t find them in your garden, but in the new jewellery collaboration between Mejuri and Ganni. Launching today, the team-up between the fashion set-beloved Danish house and the popular jewellery brand has been in works for nearly two years, according to the press release.
The wait was worth it. The four-piece capsule collection reimagines Ganni’s oft-used clover motif and is inspired by friendship, connection, and luck to evoke spring cheer. The drop includes detachable-clover hoop earrings, a clover ring, and a link-chain necklace and bracelet, each with a clover charm pendant. The four-leaf clover pendants have “leaves” that resemble heart shapes, with three of the leaves made from 92 percent recycled sterling silver and one leaf made from 95 percent recycled 18-karat vermeil gold. Both brands hope that you’ll want to gift, trade, and share these pieces with your best friends.
“Ganni is all about love, optimism, and authentic friendships,” the brand’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup said in a press release. “Our clover symbol was designed to spread a little luck, positivity, and optimism. And we were drawn to the idea of the clover as a lucky charm and a pendant of friendship. I love the playfulness of combining silver and gold and respect Mejuri greatly for their work with recycled materials.”
Both brands previewed the collection earlier this month during New York Fashion Week at a party hosted by Euphoria star Maude Apatow. And to celebrate the spirit of friendship behind the collab, the campaign stars IRL friends, like model Tonia Atieno and content creator Karla Alajdi and modelling sisters Natalie and Yumi Nootenboom, sporting the pieces.
This isn’t the first high-profile designer collaboration for Mejuri. The celeb-fave brand, which recently partnered with Mean Girls star and singer Renée Rapp, previously released a collection with CFDA winner Luar that included a new version of the viral Ana bag. Recent brand collabs for Ganni include Dr. Martens and New Balance.