Hold Onto Your Hoops: Renée Rapp’s New Jewellery Collection Is Here To Replace Them All

Sorry, studs. There are some new hoops on the scene and they're about the replace every other earring in our collection. And not just any hoops, but fashion-forward ones designed by Mejuri . The celeb-favourite fine jewellery brand has been steadily hinting at their new collab on TikTok and Instagram, and today, Mejuri revealed that their mystery campaign star is none other than Mean Girls' Renée Rapp . The Mejuri Hoops All Ways Collection featuring Renée Rapp consists of not one, but four styles in different sizes, with select hoops available in your choice of gold or silver — an ear candy enthusiast's dream if we've ever seen one.