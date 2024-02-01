Hold Onto Your Hoops: Renée Rapp’s New Jewellery Collection Is Here To Replace Them All

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Sorry, studs. There are some new hoops on the scene and they're about the replace every other earring in our collection. And not just any hoops, but fashion-forward ones designed by Mejuri. The celeb-favourite fine jewellery brand has been steadily hinting at their new collab on TikTok and Instagram, and today, Mejuri revealed that their mystery campaign star is none other than Mean Girls' Renée Rapp. The Mejuri Hoops All Ways Collection featuring Renée Rapp consists of not one, but four styles in different sizes, with select hoops available in your choice of gold or silver — an ear candy enthusiast's dream if we've ever seen one.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The hoops range from bold, oversized statement designs and luxurious diamond-encrusted styles to thin, delicate pairs perfect for daily wear. The best part of Mejuri jewellery is that the brand's various rings, earrings, and necklaces are intended to be mixed and matched, making it easy to create a look that's all your own. So whether you don a Regina George-inspired initial necklace to get the full Plastics look or opt to highlight your earrings, take tips from the Queen Bee herself on how to effortlessly style the Hoops All Ways Collection ahead.
If you need a bit of a confidence boost, the Power Hoop is a bold earring that serves as the perfect complement to practically any look. The triangle-shaped earring has curved edges and is dipped in 18k gold vermeil for an all-eyes-on-me statement piece. It's available in three sizes: medium, large, and oversized, depending on how bold you're willing to go with your look.
Sweet and petite, the Friendly Hoop will pair perfectly with the other earrings in your collection to create a shimmering set. The hoop looks adorable when paired with other hoops, studs, or a mix of both — either way, it's a team player.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Like its name, the Shapeshifter Hoop can morph into different styles based on your mood. For instance, if you're feeling a little frisky, you can stack the earrings to create a dangly style that touches your shoulder. On its own, the chunky design is a bit more demure, but definitely exudes cool girl vibes no matter how you choose to style it.
Siri, play "Murder on the Dancefloor" because this sparkling style has us feeling ready to groove. The pavé diamond hoops, which come in small, medium, and large sizes, are handcrafted to sparkle under the lights, thanks to their triple row of round, single-cut diamonds and 14k yellow gold. Our only warning? Be careful not to blind passersby with the glare on that ice.