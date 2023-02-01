Mejuri’s Diamond Week Sale Is Here — & Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

Mercedes Viera
It's hard not to love diamonds. They're our best friends, after all — and Mejuri knows that all too well. Yes, the brand that's best known for its handcrafted, responsibly sourced jewelry that's rarely discounted. But now it's hosting a once-in-a-blue-moon sale. Through February 7, shop all of Mejuri's diamond pieces for 15% off. Plus, most of them will ship out just in time for Valentine's Day. Whether you're shopping for your significant other or yourself, add to cart any of Mejuri's beautiful sparkly rings, necklaces, and earrings to see those $$$ drop. Now's your chance, before they completely sell out.
Diamond Necklace, $325 $276.25

Mejuri
Diamond Necklace
$276.25$325.00
Mejuri
For those who prefer simplicity, this dainty necklace features a 14k solid gold adjustable chain and a high-quality diamond.
Pavé Diamond Pearl Huggies, $400 $340

Mejuri
Pavé Diamond Pearl Huggies
$340.00$400.00
Mejuri
A pop of pearl can always be the cherry on top of any outfit. It's handcrafted in 14k solid gold, and it features 22 diamonds in a pavé setting and a freshwater pearl.
Pavé Diamond Round Ring, $275 $233.75

Mejuri
Pavé Diamond Round Ring
$233.75$275.00
Mejuri
 You don't need to propose in order to gift your Valentine (or yourself) a diamond ring. This 14k solid gold band is set with 20 responsibly sourced diamonds.
Diamonds Station Necklace, $375 $318.75

Mejuri
Diamonds Station Necklace
$318.75$375.00
Mejuri
This simple necklace doesn't skip on the glitz and diamonds. It features five on an adjustable 14k solid gold chain.
Diamond Letter Bracelet, $300 $255

Mejuri
Diamond Letter Bracelet
$255.00$300.00
Mejuri
Everyone loves a custom, monogrammed bracelet — especially when it's a gift. It features a 14k gold adjustable chain (6 to 7 inches) and a single-cut pavé diamond letter.
Flower Studs, $500 $425

Mejuri
Flower Studs
$425.00$500.00
Mejuri
Gift them flowers that will actually last forever. These gorgeous studs are handcrafted in 14k solid gold with high-quality diamonds.
