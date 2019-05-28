Meghan Markle Reportedly Won't Meet With Trump During His U.K. Visit

Meghan Markle has gone through a lot of changes recently, including becoming a mother and a duchess. Despite the transitions, she still seems to hold steadfast to one thing: her political beliefs. Though many members of the royal family will be meeting with President Donald Trump during his first official state visit to the U.K., according to a schedule released by Buckingham Palace and reported by CNBC, the Duchess of Sussex will not be hosting him. Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry will all meet with the Trump family — he's bringing along his adult children, along with First Lady Melania — at some point during their stay.
While it's likely that Markle will skip out on the June 3 meeting, hosted by the Queen in Buckingham Palace's garden, because she'll be busy tending to her one-month-old son, Archie, it's also possible that her personal views on Trump swayed her decision to skip the controversial meeting. Markle, who is known for bending the royal rules, previously shared her disdain for Trump in television interviews and some now-deleted Instagram posts.
"Trump is divisive," Markle said on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016. "Think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it." Markle also told Wilmore that she, and millions of others, didn't "really want that kind of world that [Trump's] painting."
Royals are advised not to share their opinions regarding foreign and domestic policies and political leaders, so don't expect Markle to make any overt public statements about this state visit. But, it follows that Markle has her own quiet opinions about U.S. politics, as she plans to on raising Archie as a "global citizen" with a strong understanding of American culture. In addition to making frequent trips to her home city, Los Angeles, Markle may choose to get Archie a U.S. passport (technically, the young royal is a dual citizen of the U.S. and U.K.).
