Meghan Markle Reportedly Won't Meet With Trump During His U.K. Visit

"Trump is divisive," Markle said on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016. "Think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it." Markle also told Wilmore that she, and millions of others, didn't "really want that kind of world that [Trump's] painting."