Meghan & Harry's Have Already Planned Baby Archie's First Royal Trip

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor isn’t even a month old, but the itinerary is officially set for this first international royal outing. The seventh in line will accompany his mum, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and his dad, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, on a trip to Africa later this year, reports Harper’s Bazaar.
Little Archie will collect the first stamps on his passport as part of an already-planned tour. The Duke and Duchess had committed to undertaking the trip once Archie was born, and Bazaar reveals that officials in South Africa have been told to expect the new royal family, with baby in tow. The trip is likely to take place in the fall of this year, which gives Archie some time to learn how to sit up, laugh, and practice talking with oh-so-adorable baby babbles. Royal reporter Roya Nikkah previously told The Sunday Times that the baby will be one of the youngest royals in history to go an official trip for the Crown.
Advertisement
Archie also already has one unofficial trip planned. He’ll be coming to Los Angeles, CA to visit his grandma, Doria Ragland, and see his mom’s Hollywood hometown, a source told Us Weekly.
Prior to Archie’s birth, the UK gossip press were abuzz with rumors that Markle and Prince Harry were going to live in Africa for an extended period of time. Africa still has several British Commonwealth countries and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors, so stay in Africa may have been part of their royal duties. But this short African tour makes clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying in the UK for the time being.
Advertisement