Is This 4-Foot Tall Sex Toy Advent Calendar Worth The Cost? We Investigate.

The phrase "Advent calendar" evokes an extremely specific memory for me — one of a small paper box with 24 windows, creating a treasure trove of milky-sweet chocolate behind each door. But Advent calendars have come a long way since then. Nowadays there's an Advent calendar for every interest under the sun—from nail polish to whiskey. So, it's no wonder that sex toys want to get in on the fun, too. If that sounds good to you, you're going to want to hear all about the newest (and largest!) Advent calendar from British sex toy retailer MegaPleasure.
Sitting at 4 feet tall (that's taller than my 8-year-old nephew for context), this Advent calendar is a large purchase. Literally. Not only will the imposing box take up a bunch of room in your house, but its price tag is also pretty hefty. We totally understand that £999 (roughly $1100) is certainly an investment, so we wanted to help break it down for you. That way you can decide whether you're ready to make the leap to pleasure town this holiday season.
What exactly is included in this sex toy Advent calendar?
Boasting 25 unique sex toys, this imposing calendar is a wild adventure in sexual exploration and discovery for solo and couple play that MegaPleasure insists will keep your Christmas extra spicy. However, the company hasn't fully listed what's behind each door in order to keep the surprise alive all December long. Here's what we do know though (and it's pretty damn good). Among the 25 sex toys (and accouterments) hidden within the confines of the 4-foot-tall calendar is the best-selling Lelo Sona 2 Cruise clitoral vibrator (a top-fave clitoral stimulator and smart suction vibrator that comes in just shy of $150), Lelo Soraya Wave dual rechargeable vibrator in midnight blue (a rabbit-style vibrator that uses a "come hither" finger motion to stimulate your G-Spot for $259), Fleshlight Pocket Pussy (the $80 original masturbator for penis-having people), Golden Glitter Acrylic Butt Plug Set (a $40 sparkling plug set in three sizes to suit any level of anal exploration), a sex swing (a helpful piece of sex gear that can cost you over $100), bondage sex toy kit, and Kamasutra Play Card Game (for position inspiration or exploration suggestions).
Also pictured on the product's page and possibly included (but not specified) are the Doxie Die Cast Wand ($219), a candy bra, a G-string, condoms, lube, bondage rope, and a mini bottle of Moet Champagne (which seems unlikely, but who knows!)
Given that lengthy list of sex toys from giant brands like Lelo, CalExotics, Doxie, Fleshlight, and more, it's unsurprising that this sex toy calendar doesn't come cheap. Those five toys alone add up to over $600. So, an additional 20 surprise toys are likely to push the worth of the calendar well over its price tag (possibly even double it!).
Is this Advent calendar worth the money?
Without knowing what is behind each of the undisclosed doors, we can't really definitively say one way or the other. It feels likely the answer is yes, but I'm not willing to die on that hill. What we can say is that we are definitely intrigued and impressed with the wide range of luxury brands that are listed. They cover all kinds of different sexual sensations in different niches of sex play, which we are in full support of. It would be great for someone who is interested in building up a sex toy collection from scratch, but it's also perfect for a more experienced sexpert who might be interested in exploring a wide range of new sensations.
The retailer is also boasting that it's the "largest Advent calendar," but according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the St. Pancras train station in London holds that title (Maybe this one is the largest purchasable Advent calendar? Or it's just the largest sex toy Advent calendar?). Regardless, the 4-foot calendar filled with high-quality sex toys of all kinds will certainly function as a talking point for anyone (especially if you're willing to give it a display spot beside the Christmas tree for any lulls in holiday party convo!).
Y/N: Should you purchase?
Tl;dr: If you're in the mood to splurge, it seems like a no-brainer. Yes. Hell, yes. Whether you've been naughty or nice, you deserve an extra-special treat this holiday season. Get yours (in more ways than one) now.
