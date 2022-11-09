Is This 4-Foot Tall Sex Toy Advent Calendar Worth The Cost? We Investigate.

Without knowing what is behind each of the undisclosed doors, we can't really definitively say one way or the other. It feels likely the answer is yes, but I'm not willing to die on that hill. What we can say is that we are definitely intrigued and impressed with the wide range of luxury brands that are listed. They cover all kinds of different sexual sensations in different niches of sex play, which we are in full support of. It would be great for someone who is interested in building up a sex toy collection from scratch, but it's also perfect for a more experienced sexpert who might be interested in exploring a wide range of new sensations.