How To Create An Iconic Megan Rapinoe Costume

Megan Rapinoe’s skills — whether she’s playing soccer or advocating for causes she cares about — have a superhuman quality about them. She’s convincing, clever, and crushes it on the field. And, not unlike the superhero Wonder Woman, she’s provided plenty of inspiration and fodder for creative Halloween costumes this year.
This summer, the U.S. Women's National Team co-captain helped lead her teammates to victory in the Women's World Cup. Rapinoe has also been a long-time advocate for equal pay, women's rights, and the LGBTQ community. That's a lot for a Halloween costume to live up to, but you can give it a try.
To get this costume just right, you’re going to need a jersey and plenty of temporary hair dye. Here are al the essentials that'll help you honor the activist and sports legend for the holiday.