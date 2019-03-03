Can you feel the burn? The hot, sore, flushed feeling of... chapped lips. By the time the
third fourth month of winter comes around, our mouths have deteriorated into a splitting, peeling mess — the dryness level vacillating somewhere between sandpaper and White Walker. (Is summer ever coming Jon Snow?)
So, to make it through the final stride of winter and welcome spring with healthy, smooth lips, we're piling on the medicated lip balm — it's not sexy, but it's necessary. These options have ingredients like menthol and eucalyptus to hydrate and heal. Ahead, the medicated lip balms you need, whether you like some flavor or desire some tint.
