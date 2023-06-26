Psst, R29 Readers Get An Exclusive Deal On This Designer Accessories Brand

Super Sale Alert: Get 15% off select denim styles at MCM with our promo code MCMxR29, now through July 3.
Did someone say "exclusive designer sale?" We sure did. Modern Creation München, or MCM, is a German luxury fashion brand best known for its iconic monogram pattern — the brand's initials and a laurel leaf, which symbolize victory and honor. Now, R29 readers get to experience it at a major discount with our exclusive promo code. Through July 3, use the code MCMxR29 to get 15% off select denim accessories that we've picked out below. From Y2K-trending off-shoulder bags to functional and chic wallets, these are luxe staples that'll go with any and all styles.
Featuring 24K gold-plated hardware, cotton lining, Nappa leather trim, and Italian leather, MCM's Aren hobo bag is the Y2K bag of our branded-monogram dreams.
If a drawstring bucket bag is more your vibe, the Dessau is truly the only option. Take your pick of top handle or crossbody — a removable leather strap makes the switch effortless.
The smaller the tote, the more fashionable you are. And this MCM mini one with its hook clasp closure, vintage Italian denim fabric, leather hang tag with padlock, and protective metal feet is the clear winner.
No need to be a passionate photographer to score this monogrammed denim camera bag. Featuring a magnetic snap closure, dark silver hardware, and an exterior zip pocket, this casual-cool bag is your new fave crossbody.
If all you're shopping for is a big, simple option (no top handle or crossbody straps), this zip pouch — with its smooth leather details, logo-patterned denim, and removable wrist strap — is for you.
The most affordable option in this exclusive sale is, of course, the wallet — featuring a Nappa leather interior, multiple card slots, 24k gold-plated hardware, and a center zip pocket.
