There are a few makeup items I always search the drugstore for: mascaras (why buy a $30-tube when you have to throw it away in three months?), lipsticks (have you tried these?!), and balms (Burt's Bees for life), to name a few. When it comes to foundation, though, I've always been partial to the pricier stuff. For some reason, there's a part of me that looks at new, inexpensive foundation launches with suspicion. Will this new tube break me out? Will it make me look cakey? Of course I know how ridiculous this sounds; I'm a fan of tons of drugstore items, but after years of battling acne that only a dermatologist was able to calm, I'm still wary about what I put on my skin.
But things have changed — I think I may have stumbled upon the one. Maybelline's Dream Cushion isn't overly luminous, meaning it doesn't make my skin look like a mirror. And the best part? After weeks of use, my skin has yet to break out. Like most cushion formulas, this one comes with a sponge applicator, which works in a pinch, but isn't as effective at seamless blending as a flat, buffing brush. And when I set it with powder, the medium-coverage, buildable foundation stays matte and lasts for hours.
Let me warn you: A little bit of this stuff goes a long way, so don't get overzealous when dipping in. One dab is usually enough to cover my entire face with a light veil of coverage. This compact has quickly taken the place of many of the higher-end foundations and tinted moisturizers in my arsenal. It's hydrating, affordable, and blends like, well, a dream. Total win-win if you ask me.
Maybelline Dream Cushion Liquid Foundation, $15.99, available at drugstores in January 2017.
But things have changed — I think I may have stumbled upon the one. Maybelline's Dream Cushion isn't overly luminous, meaning it doesn't make my skin look like a mirror. And the best part? After weeks of use, my skin has yet to break out. Like most cushion formulas, this one comes with a sponge applicator, which works in a pinch, but isn't as effective at seamless blending as a flat, buffing brush. And when I set it with powder, the medium-coverage, buildable foundation stays matte and lasts for hours.
Let me warn you: A little bit of this stuff goes a long way, so don't get overzealous when dipping in. One dab is usually enough to cover my entire face with a light veil of coverage. This compact has quickly taken the place of many of the higher-end foundations and tinted moisturizers in my arsenal. It's hydrating, affordable, and blends like, well, a dream. Total win-win if you ask me.
Maybelline Dream Cushion Liquid Foundation, $15.99, available at drugstores in January 2017.
Advertisement