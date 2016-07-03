You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
There aren't many drugstore products that stir quite as much frenzy as Maybelline's Baby Lips. Maybe it's the cute name, maybe it's the just-right blend of sheer color and hydration, maybe it's the cheery neon tube, or perhaps it's the $4 price tag — whatever the reason, we love these little fellas, and it turns out the rest of the world does too.
According to representatives at Maybelline, one Baby Lips balm or gloss is sold worldwide every three seconds. That means that in the time it takes you to post a 'gram, decide where to go for brunch, or slick on a liquid lipstick, hundreds of little lippies are flying off shelves all over the globe. Maybelline even has a color-changing version of its best-selling balm slated to launch in July (cue the transatlantic freak-outs).
But if you've been reading this site for a while, you know that we are lipstick hoarders and one sheer balm does not a collection make. If your drugstore is suddenly sold out of your favorite shade of Baby Lips or you're on the hunt for something new, check out the slides ahead for a few additional A+ tinted finds.
