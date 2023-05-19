R29’s Favorite Lube Now Comes In A Warming Version

As the review explains, each person will feel the warming sensation differently. Just as we all have varying tolerances for spice on our tongue, apparently the same goes for our more intimate bits. Which is why Maude recommends trying out a small test patch to make sure it's compatible with sensitive mucous membranes and adding more, little by little, until you reach your desired sensation. This is made easy with the bottle's pump top, which like its non-heating counterpart locks to prevent spills. (It also gives it the air of fabulously expensive hand cream, if that's an additional appeal).



I found that Heat worked best for me when I started with a dime-size dollop and rubbed it into all the nooks and crannies of my vulva for a minute and then adding a similar-size squirt of Shine to spread the sensation and keep it going. I wasn't sure if adding Shine would dilute the experience, but in fact, it had the opposite effect: It prolonged the warming sensation (almost like drinking water when you have a spicy mouth) and helped me reach my orgasm even faster. Though it didn't necessarily feel like the sizzling sensation I have gotten from other arousal oils, the warm blanket felt cozier, like the warm flush you get after taking a shot of whisky...only on your clit. It definitely helped me get aroused quickly, and I was impressed at how long-lasting it was. The warming sensation was still present when I came down from my orgasmic high. I do think that's, in large part, because I combined it with Maude's Shine though.