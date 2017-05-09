To some, maternity clothes say, I'm not a cool person anymore — I'm a mom. Some pregnant women veer towards the Kate Middleton look: a floral wrap dress and a pair of comfy flats. Others strive to be in clothing as close to pajamas as possible. If neither of those are for you (and if you're not into bodycon, either), traditional "maternity" wear can be a pain. Most expectant mothers, like me, want to be able to dress as close to normal as possible — only with more comfort and without having to shell out too much on items that'll only be in your wardrobe temporarily. Considering the cost-per-wear here, should we just ditch the category altogether?