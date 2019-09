When it's expensive to buy clothes that will fit you for literally two months, should expectant mums ditch maternity wear altogether? Fashion blogger and new mum Susie Lau, aka Susie Bubble , says yes. “I didn’t buy any specific maternity wear, apart from a pair of Topshop jeans because they have a soft waistband for that last trimester bulge," she tells me. "I just adapted what I would normally wear to my new size. I was never one for the bodycon dresses and super-tight clothes anyway so the loose trapeze shapes and empire lines were fine by me,” she says. “I had to stick to elasticated waistband trousers and skirts for the entire pregnancy but you could easily find them in non-maternity clothes.”