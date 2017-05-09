Maternity clothes say: "I’m not a cool person anymore, I’m a mum." Some pregnant women veer towards the Kate Middleton look – a floral wrap dress and a pair of comfy flats – while others strive to be in clothing as close to pyjamas as possible at all times. If that's not for you, and you don't fancy a bodycon dress either, then maternity wear can be a pain. Most expectant mums, like me, want to be able to dress as close to normal as possible, just with more comfort and without having to shell out too much on temporary items.