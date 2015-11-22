You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Remember when Beats by Dre blew up overnight, and it suddenly seemed like everyone you passed on the street was rocking a pair? Well, there's a new set of must-have headphones on the block — and they're so good, the brand can hardly keep them in stock.
Master & Dynamic has been the fashion crowd's best-kept secret for months now, and though we've grown to love its selection of chic, over-ear headphones, it's the brand's simple (but so sophisticated) earbuds that are selling like hotcakes: The ME05 Earphones, while retailing for $199, sold out in just three days when they were originally released — and have sold out once more since (the second time was after Wired named it the best earphone of 2015).
Fortunately, to meet holiday demand, Master & Dynamic has increased its production to ensure that everyone can get their hands on a pair of these hand-polished brass earbuds. And, to make the deal even sweeter, the brand's offering one-hour deliver for all New York City orders to solve all your last-minute gifting qualms.
If you're planning on stuffing these in someone's stocking (or want to throw them into your own), click through to snag a pair. And, if they're wiped clean by the time you're reading this, we've provided some similar (and almost as awesome) alternatives ahead. Happy listening!
