Only Martha Stewart Could Make A Meal Kit Taste This Gourmet

If you've tried meal kits before, you probably know how the process goes: After setting up an account, you can choose from a variety of recipes (Marley Spoon has options for carnivores, vegetarians , and everyone in between) and serving sizes based on how many folks you're cooking for. Since I live with my boyfriend, I opted for Marley Spoon's most popular option, a two-person box consisting of three meals. This came out to $10.99 per portion, with a total weekly cost of $75.93. That may sound like a lot, but if you eat out (or order in) three times a week, you're probably spending way more than $11 bucks per order anyway. Each box includes everything you'll need for each recipe (proteins, veggies , grains, etc.) with the exception of certain pantry staples like salt, pepper, oil, and eggs. The box was lined with the recycled insulated padding (pictured above), with two large reusable ice packs at the bottom of the box. Even though it was nearly 90 degrees out, everything was cool as a cucumber inside and the leafy produce looked fresh — no wilted or half-rotten situations here.