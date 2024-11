Maria — the third film in Larraín’s trilogy on iconic women of the 20th century (Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana were past subjects) — sees Callas at the height of her fame in the ‘50s and ‘60s, as well as in her final days in 1977 Paris. Cantini Parrini dove into extensive photo and video documentation of the singer, meticulously recreating glittering ensembles that marked milestones in her life, such as meeting the love of her life, shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis (Haluk Bilginer), at a 1957 gala in Venice. Reimagining the event, Jolie-as-Maria swans into the ballroom in an impeccable replica of Callas’ black and white, silk-satin gown with delicate, pearl-dotted waistline.