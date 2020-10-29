We Found The 13 Most Giftable Makeup-Brush Sets

Once the seasons start changing, these beauty bundles get a makeover of their own: glammed up with reimagined handles in sparkles, red lacquer, or some dazzling combination of the two. Plus, the range of everything from affordable-quality sets to über-posh kits that your favorite influencer would adore is bountiful. A brand new lineup of luscious makeup brushes is a surefire way to please any beauty lover, plain and simple (especially since we don't clean them nearly as often as we should) — and we've bagged the 13 best of such stunning sets ahead.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.