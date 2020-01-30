Back in middle school, a thick line of jet-black eyeliner under the only drugstore eyeshadow we owned was the fastest route to a smoky eye. Despite our lack of experience, you couldn't tell us that our smudgy, onyx lid wasn't a work of art. Of course, what we thought was a cool makeup look inspired by Avril Lavigne more closely resembled a panda Halloween costume.
Luckily, the inky black makeup we once swore by has grown up, too. In 2020, we have finely-milled black shimmer, universally-flattering toasted chestnut, vampy eggplant sparkle, and tons of user-friendly formulas to create whatever bold look we crave. But with all the makeup on the market — namely smoky eyeshadow — how do we sift through the clutter for the best of the best? You got straight to the pros.
Ahead, we asked talented makeup artists to share the smoky shadow palettes they reach for day in and day out.
