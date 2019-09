Sephora Can't Keep This Highlighter In Stock

Too glittery, too chalky, too pink, too golden — the quest for the perfect highlighter can be a long and arduous one. That's why we keep close tabs on the luminizers racking up buzz. We're talking about the ones that retailers can't seem to keep in stock because everyone wants them. The latest cult highlighter to catch our eye? Make Up For Ever's Star Lit Highlighter, which is completely sold out in the shade Golden Peach at Sephora right now