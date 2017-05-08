Sephora Can't Keep This Highlighter In Stock

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Too glittery, too chalky, too pink, too golden — the quest for the perfect highlighter can be a long and arduous one. That's why we keep close tabs on the luminizers racking up buzz. We're talking about the ones that retailers can't seem to keep in stock because everyone wants them. The latest cult highlighter to catch our eye? Make Up For Ever's Star Lit Highlighter, which is completely sold out in the shade Golden Peach at Sephora right now
What's so great about this formula? In a supremely unscientific breakdown, we'd put it like this: It's not too metallic, but not too flat. Or, for those of you who have a PhD in strobing, it's the happy place between Ciaté's Dewy Stix (no shimmer) and Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit (heavy shimmer). See, it features microfine and chunkier sparkle that can go both ways. (Tap it on for a subtle finish, or layer it for a more intense effect!)
This shade is hard to come by, but thankfully there are other highlighters on the market that have a similar effect. Check out our picks in the slides ahead.