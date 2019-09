This New Makeup Trend Will Change The Way You Use Highlighter

If you're into the no-makeup makeup trend , this new fad will be right up your alley because it's just as low-key. Instead of imparting illuminating shimmer, these products simply give a dewy finish. No matter how much you put on, you'll never reach Edward Cullen sparkle status. But the coolest part, especially if you're as lazy in the mornings as we are, is that they come in mists and push-pop sticks, so you don’t even have to get your hands dirty to apply.