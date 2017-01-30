This New Makeup Trend Will Change The Way You Use Highlighter

Highlighting is most certainly not the new kid on the block. The light-enhancing technique has been going strong for awhile now, and there are more powders, creams, and strobing sticks than we can keep track of. But that striking beam of light glinting off the cheekbones isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, especially those with oily and acne-prone skin. That's where the no-highlighter highlighter comes in.
If you're into the no-makeup makeup trend, this new fad will be right up your alley because it's just as low-key. Instead of imparting illuminating shimmer, these products simply give a dewy finish. No matter how much you put on, you'll never reach Edward Cullen sparkle status. But the coolest part, especially if you're as lazy in the mornings as we are, is that they come in mists and push-pop sticks, so you don’t even have to get your hands dirty to apply.
Ahead, check out some of the latest highlighter-lite launches that we can’t stop reaching for.