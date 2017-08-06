Why This Robe Is Guaranteed To Sell Out

A robe may not be at the top of your shopping list right now, and we totally get that. With fall coming up, you're probably more occupied by the thought of finding that perfect pair of boots, or getting excited for sweater weather again. But, what about what you're wearing when you're just, well, at home? Hasn't the time come to stop getting ready in a soggy towel or an oversized college tee? That's where Maison Du Soir's best-selling robe comes in.