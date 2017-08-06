Why This Robe Is Guaranteed To Sell Out

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
A robe may not be at the top of your shopping list right now, and we totally get that. With fall coming up, you're probably more occupied by the thought of finding that perfect pair of boots, or getting excited for sweater weather again. But, what about what you're wearing when you're just, well, at home? Hasn't the time come to stop getting ready in a soggy towel or an oversized college tee? That's where Maison Du Soir's best-selling robe comes in.
The original style, called the Isabella, came out this summer in an ivory floral. It sold out in no time — the print, the silhouette, and the price were all a home run. So, the brand decided to offer the same style in a darker floral for fall. Then, Maison du Soir's accounts ordered so many for the August 30 ship date that it had to re-order more fabric and create another shipment window for September 30. That run sold out as well, and now it's not available until November. Talk about some serious hype. That essentially means this robe has sold out three times before even officially launching.
Click ahead to pre-order the piece for yourself (the buildup is real), along with some similar, equally-as-adult robe options.