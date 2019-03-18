7 R29ers Dish On The Trends You Should Try This Spring

Despite our love for fuzzy socks, rib-knit turtlenecks, and teddy-bear coats, we'll be the first to admit that we're pretty over playing the layer game (as in, piling on as many clothes as possible to brave biting-cold temps) and wearing the same tired combo day after day. Nothing against winter, but now that the seasons are gearing up to shift, it feels like an opportune time to do a little switcheroo and swap out our recent mainstays for some fresher pieces that are lighter, brighter, and break a little more sartorial ground.