7 R29ers Dish On The Trends You Should Try This Spring

Despite our love for fuzzy socks, rib-knit turtlenecks, and teddy-bear coats, we'll be the first to admit that we're pretty over playing the layer game (as in, piling on as many clothes as possible to brave biting-cold temps) and wearing the same tired combo day after day. Nothing against winter, but now that the seasons are gearing up to shift, it feels like an opportune time to do a little switcheroo and swap out our recent mainstays for some fresher pieces that are lighter, brighter, and break a little more sartorial ground.
So where to start? Together with Macy's — whose recent edition of The Edit features the latest and greatest fashion-forward pieces of the season — we tapped a group of R29 staffers with serious style smarts to help us assess which spring trends are actually worth buying into. From a powdery-blue pastel suit that walks the line between casual and cool to a pair of colorblocked kicks that'll make every outfit you put together a little more interesting, click through to see exactly what you need in your closet when puffer weather finally decides to call it quits.