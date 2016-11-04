As much as we're loving getting reacquainted with our stash of cozy fall knits, parting ways with our summer staples (TTYL, crop tops) has definitely been more bitter than sweet. However, we haven't forfeited all of our warm-weather favorites. The fall/winter '16 runway reports made a serious case for keeping the miniskirt within arm's reach when the weather gets colder, and we're keen on following suit.
Though the concept of higher hemlines for dropping temperatures might not be as obvious (or practical) as, say, florals for spring, it's hard to deny the convenience — and stylishness — of the trend. Sure, it may not be the best choice for a snowstorm, but if you need a break from your jeans, pulling off a short skirt this season is as easy as adding tights and strategic layers. So with minis on our minds, we turned to Macy's Impulse collection to scoop up the best pieces to style with this super-versatile silhouette, from a bell-sleeved blouse to a sneakers-and-beanie combo.
Unexpected cold-weather style sidekick? We definitely think so. Check out the five looks ahead for proof that the miniskirt has you (kind of) covered, even when things get chilly.
