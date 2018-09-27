Which Fall Trend Is Right For You? Take This Quiz To Find Out

With every season comes, you guessed it, a crop of fresh, must-try trends. But which one’s right for you? Whether you’re chic in sweats 24/7 or a bona-fide dress girl, we have the answer — and it’s only a few clicks away. Answer all of the following questions and get ready to see the fall trend that best matches your style personality. For example, if you're always rocking fitness clothing from workouts to hangouts, you're probably fit for "Elegant Varsity". As someone who likely has a closet full of kicks, fashion’s latest take on athleisure is right up your alley. From striped knits to sophisticated track pants, this trend is like a school uniform you’ll actually want to wear. Or, if you're always on the hunt for new trends an playful silhouettes, you'll vibe right away with "Sensational Stripes". Known to rock a floral frock from time to time, you’re the kind of girl that lives for a print. This fall’s favorite? Stripes. From sweeping maxi-dresses to vibrant tees, the linear look works on any silhouette, so mix and match to your heart’s desire. And last but not least, if you're always hustling and chasing your dreams round the clock, you're a natural fit for the latest updated take on "Power Suiting". You exude boss-lady vibes — all day, every day. So it’s only right that you give this season’s suiting trend a test-drive. Embrace monochromatic styling from head to toe for a look that’s as bold as you are.