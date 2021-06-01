Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Now Reading
Win A $500 Macy's Wardrobe Refresh
Story from
Dedicated Feature
Win A $500 Macy’s Wardrobe Refresh
R29 Editors
More from Fashion
Dedicated Feature
1 Pair Of Sandals, 3 Ways: How To Wear The Most Versatile Shoes O...
If there’s been one major life lesson to take away from living through a global pandemic, it’s to cherish all that you hold close to your heart —
by
Andrea Cheng
Most Wanted
Out Of Millions Of Shoes On Zappos, These Sneakers Reign Supreme
In the wonderful world of online shopping, where the number of product options is seemingly endless, Zappos is an obvious go-to for people in search of sho
by
Amanda Randone
Dedicated Feature
These Sandals Are So Comfy You Can Stay Out All Day (& Night), Gu...
by
Chelsea Peng
Advertisement
Memorial Day
Banish Memorial Day Weekend FOMO With These Still-Going Fashion S...
by
Emily Ruane
Deals
The Best Memorial Day Sales You Can
Still
Shop
The holiday weekend is officially behind us — but, a bundle of the best Memorial Day sales is still parading around the internet. If you’re in the mark
by
Alexandra Polk
Style
Savage X Fenty’s Debut Pride Collection Stars
Drag Race
Fa...
Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty has long prided itself on being inclusive, from its ads, which are populated with models (and sometimes, non-model
by
Eliza Huber
Designers
Apparently, A Lot Of People Want To Buy Your Designer Trash
While luxury spending plummeted when the pandemic first took hold, the desire for designer goods never went away. Which might help explain the curious rise
by
Eliza Huber
Guide To Swimsuits
A Deep Dive Into The Internet’s Best Swimwear Brands
We’ve got a checklist going to make sure we have everything we need for the hottest-girl summer on record: stock up on top-rated sunscreen; book the best
by
Emily Ruane
Pride 2021
How I Learned To Stop Worrying & Love My Underwear Drawer
Nothing says queer joy like a pair of boxer briefs.
by
Hannah Rimm
Fashion
The Best Extra-25%-Off Deals From Nordstrom Rack’s Clear Th...
by
Chichi Offor
Style
Bare-All Fashion Was The Biggest Trend On The iHeartRadio Awards ...
Less than a week after the Billboard Music Awards, the biggest names in music convened on the red carpet once again, this time for the 2021 iHeartRadio Awa
by
Eliza Huber
Style
Cindy Crawford Modeled Ross’ Leather Pants For The
Frien...
During the highly anticipated Friends reunion, which was released on HBO Max on Thursday, Cindy Crawford brought back one of the most memorable looks from
by
Eliza Huber
Advertisement
R29 Original Series
Advertisement
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted