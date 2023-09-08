20 Fashion Deals To Score During Macy’s Flash Sale

ADVERTISEMENT
Quick, get your credit cards out because Macy's just announced its three-day flash sale, and items are going fast. For the few short days this Macy's sale is live, you can take an additional 20% off select sale and clearance items with code SAVE at checkout. And with cozy season just around the corner, there's no time like the present to give your wardrobe the refresh it deserves.
We've compiled some of the best Macy's deals to shop across clothing, shoes, and accessories, including cozy sweaters, sleek footwear, and chic shoulder bags. You'll find several of these items on sale for up to 40% off, but we've also added some additional deals to the mix that are discounted as much as 60%. So if you're already shopping for fall fashion like us, stock up on wardrobe staples while they're seriously discounted at Macy's through September 10.
