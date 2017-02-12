The Slip-On Sneakers Literally Everyone Wants

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.



If there's any purchase in your closet you don't regret, it's probably your slip-on sneakers — think of all the times you've put them on in a hurry, for a late-night bodega run, or for casual Fridays at work. So, we're less than surprised to hear that for M.Gemi, an incredible footwear brand that stands for hand-crafted Italian shoes, it's the slip-ons they can't keep in-stock.