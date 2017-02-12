The Slip-On Sneakers Literally Everyone Wants

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If there's any purchase in your closet you don't regret, it's probably your slip-on sneakers — think of all the times you've put them on in a hurry, for a late-night bodega run, or for casual Fridays at work. So, we're less than surprised to hear that for M.Gemi, an incredible footwear brand that stands for hand-crafted Italian shoes, it's the slip-ons they can't keep in-stock.
Despite many leather booties and other comfortable styles offered from the label, the Cerchio sneakers have become the most covetable. M.Gemi partners with small, family-run workshops throughout Italy that specialize in one type of shoe — and this particular version is hand-woven by said people. As for getting your hands on a pair, the brand drops new, limited-edition styles every Monday on its website, which often sell out in just four days. At the moment, it has a 1,000+ person wait list, and is expected to be restocking in late March.
If you're as obsessed as we are with these shoes, we suggest moving fast before they get wiped out again. Click on to shop the Cerchio, along with some similar styles that'll have you stepping into spring on the right foot.