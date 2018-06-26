Lush Is Launching 40 Shades Of Foundation – But There's Just One Catch

So where can you get your hands on one? Well, about that — the foundation is only launching as a limited-edition UK release right now. If you do so happen to have a trip to London in the books, you can shop the product online for a month (at the relatively affordable price of £16.95, which comes out to roughly $22) starting this Friday, June 29th, or stop by the Lush Swatch Shop in the Soho neighborhood. But if there's one thing we know about Lush, and their history of bringing back old products from the archives by popular demand, it's that they have a way of giving the people what they want... and the people want 40 shades of solid foundation.