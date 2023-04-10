Welcome to Aisle Style, a week-long series that features the most untraditional wedding fashion trends, bridal designers behind the coolest wedding looks, and brides who walk to the beat of their own “Canon In D.” Buck the tradition and say I do to personal style — the aisle is yours.
Wedding robes and PJs have become a massive part of the wedding industry, with everyone from major retailers to Etsy sellers offering garments to wear before the I do's. This glut of getting ready apparel includes quite a few options that might be worn once then forgotten, but it doesn't have to be that way. Enter Lunya, maker of some of the internet's favorite washable silk wares. The brand's recently launched bridal collection can be worn before and after the wedding, on the honeymoon, and long, long after. In fact, you don't even have to be getting married or the wedding party to fall in love with the collection, which includes five colorways alongside the classic bridal whites and blues that nod to the "something borrowed, something blue" rhyme. And since everyone could use a little more glam in their lives, we scored an exclusive 20% off Lunya's curated bridal offerings (excluding the already-disocounted bundle) with the promo code FOR-R29BRIDAL-20.
You can deck out your whole wedding party in their preferred attire or even have multiple outfit changes of your own, thanks to these silk robes, lounge pant sets, and luxe accessories to help you relax on the wedding journey. (Take it from our affiliate fashion writer who'll be getting married next month and is already wearing Lunya's sleepwear to calm her nerves.) Shop for your bride-to-be bestie, bridesmaids, your mom for Mother's Day, or just yourself. All shades, from sky blue to pastel green, will be eligible for the discount. Let's start shopping for some Lunya silk pajamas, shall we?
Shop Our Favorite Bridal Collection Picks
"I was introduced to Lunya when I visited one of its pop-up events earlier this year. I scored a pajama set and was so thankful I did. The hype of its ultra-soft and luxe sleepwear is real. The long pants and long-sleeve set is continuously in my sleepwear rotation. However, the weather in NYC has been getting warmer than I expected, and the Washable Silk Set is a life safer for the brief glimpses of summer nights. With a wedding approaching at a fast speed, I'll take any of Lunya's cloud-like sleepwear to get me to sleep peacefully."
"Right out of the packaging, the pajama set is buttery soft, almost suede-like. After wearing it for the first time on a Monday at 10 AM, I was ready to go back to bed and catch up on some ZZZs. The set draped effortlessly, as both pieces are pull-on without no buttons, and the shorts have a comfy elastic waist. I opted for a size medium and found it to have the perfect amount of room to lounge in. Mind you, the shorts are itty bitty if you're used to wearing a longer length. However, I didn't mind since I'll wear the shorts at home. When it comes to the tank top I can't promise you I'll only wear it to sleep, as it could easily appear in one of my spring/summer outfits."
