Wedding robes and PJs have become a massive part of the wedding industry, with everyone from major retailers to Etsy sellers offering garments to wear before the I do's. This glut of getting ready apparel includes quite a few options that might be worn once then forgotten, but it doesn't have to be that way. Enter Lunya, maker of some of the internet's favorite washable silk wares. The brand's recently launched bridal collection can be worn before and after the wedding, on the honeymoon, and long, long after. In fact, you don't even have to be getting married or the wedding party to fall in love with the collection, which includes five colorways alongside the classic bridal whites and blues that nod to the "something borrowed, something blue" rhyme. And since everyone could use a little more glam in their lives, we scored an exclusive