If you're still in the throngs of holiday shopping craziness, it's time to take a moment, breathe, and grab something that'll help you destress. Nothing takes the edge off quite like a sex toy (seriously, regular orgasms have been scientifically proven to lower stress levels!). That's why Lovehoney wants to celebrate you this weekend with products that are sure to please everyone, but especially you. Just in time to add some relaxation to your winter weekend, the mega-retailer is hosting its Semi-Annual Sale to help bring a smile to your face (and vagina). From Thursday, December 22, through Wednesday, January, 4, you'll have the opportunity to get up to 60% off your favorite sex toys. Everything from best-selling clitoral vibrators to oral sex toys and so much more is being heavily marked down. And, if you're in the mood to give the gift of sexual pleasure this holiday season (to yourself or someone else!), Lovehoney is offering free expedited one-day shipping for orders over $200, so you can get your stocking stuffed (wink, wink) with ease. Not sure where to begin? Keep reading to check out our recommendations on sex toys that are already on sale, and check back as we continue to update you on the best vibrator deals into the new year.
Best Luxury Vibrator Sale
If you're not familiar with sex toy smart tech brand Lelo, it's time to get acquainted. Its Soraya 2 rabbit vibrator has a whopping perfect 5-star review with Lovehoney customers because of its ultra-soft body, which perfectly stimulates your G-spot and clitoris simultaneously. Reviewers rave that the luxury vibrator is well worth its full price, so at 30% off, it's a veritable steal.
Best Clitoral Vibrator & Oral Sex Toy Sale
If you've been in the market for a new suction toy that will act as a clitoral stimulator that replicates the feeling of oral sex, this multi-functional rose toy does it all. She might be small, but shoppers say "this little mfer WORKS." With over 300 reviews, we're inclined to believe them.
Best Lovehoney Vibrator Sale
If you're still looking for a way to fill your New Year's Eve, this year's hottest party is: your bedroom. Thoroughly reviewed by yours truly, I cannot recommend this music-activated egg from Lovehoney enough. Pro tip: It packs an extra punch while synced up to my expertly curated Ultimate Sexy NYE Playlist. I've done the musical heavy lifting for you, so you can ring in 2023 with a literal bang.
Best Couple's Vibrator Sale
R29 readers love this app-controlled dual-stimulating vibrator from Lovense, and with good reason. Hands-free is the best way to experience toe-curling orgasms (put them to good use elsewhere!), or hand off your phone to your partner for sexy and surprising pleasure on the go (yes, it's discreet enough to wear out and about!).
Best Sex Toy Kit Sale
Make the long cold nights of winter a little warmer this year with this much-loved 11-piece sex toy set. It includes clitoral, G-spot, and rabbit vibrators to hit all your stimulation needs, plus anal toys and cock rings for some extra-pleasurable fun. If that sounds a bit too adventurous for you, Lovehoney is also offering hefty discounts when you create your own sex toy bundle.
