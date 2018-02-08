From the Speed trainer to the Triple S, Balenciaga has been blazing the trail for "ugly" It-sneakers with a pretty price tag — so much so that despite the steep investment, you can hardly even get your hands on a pair. But they're already on the feet of every style star you follow on Instagram. So what's next?
The buzzy Archlight sneaker by Louis Vuitton, which debuted last Paris Fashion Week, is available for purchase as of Thurdsay at a special pop-up shop in New York City ahead of its worldwide launch on February 23. Located in Soho at 122 Greene Street, the space will run through March 10 and, in addition to stocking the worldwide colorways, it will also offer an exclusive shade of the Archlight: the all-black.
On the runways, these stompers were styled with everything from bright-white suits and satin shorts to T-shirt dresses and metallic trousers, so even if they may seem intimidating, the brand's already proved their versatility. The price tag, however, may be a bit more difficult to swallow: Coming in at $1,090, these will likely be the most expensive sneakers you own if you do take the plunge. But, hey, no one ever said swag — or bragging rights — come cheap.
Click ahead to scope out the shoes for yourself, and be sure to stake your ground at the pop-up sooner rather than later if you're planning to hop on-board the chunky designer sneaker trend once and for all.