On the runways, these stompers were styled with everything from bright-white suits and satin shorts to T-shirt dresses and metallic trousers, so even if they may seem intimidating, the brand's already proved their versatility. The price tag, however, may be a bit more difficult to swallow: Coming in at $1,090, these will likely be the most expensive sneakers you own if you do take the plunge. But, hey, no one ever said swag — or bragging rights — come cheap.