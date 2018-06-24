You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We've seen time and time again that shoppers love a good one-and-done outfit. There's a reason overalls and jumpsuits sell out left and right — not only do they look Instagram-worthy with minimal effort, but they're the easiest one-piece outfit to throw on without getting caught up in styling. And, that's exactly what we want come summertime. The latest example? The Lou & Grey utility jumpsuit, which has already become a fan-favorite this summer (and the season's only officially just begun!).
This navy pinstripe MVP sold out in a matter of days when it launched, and its popularity may have something to due with the stylish Elaine Welteroth sporting one for a Lou & Grey store event recently. A few additional units showed up this week on the site, and those, too have already been wiped clean. Luckily, though, the brand, which you might know for its cozy sweatpants and go-to T-shirts, surprisingly has a whole section of stylish, one-piece wonders that it calls the "Do-It-Alls" that are already selling just as quick. So, don't mind if we do... Click ahead to shop 'em while they're hot.