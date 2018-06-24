This navy pinstripe MVP sold out in a matter of days when it launched, and its popularity may have something to due with the stylish Elaine Welteroth sporting one for a Lou & Grey store event recently. A few additional units showed up this week on the site, and those, too have already been wiped clean. Luckily, though, the brand, which you might know for its cozy sweatpants and go-to T-shirts, surprisingly has a whole section of stylish, one-piece wonders that it calls the "Do-It-Alls" that are already selling just as quick. So, don't mind if we do... Click ahead to shop 'em while they're hot.