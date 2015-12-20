It Doesn't Get Cozier Than This Best-Selling Sweaterdress

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Even though December calls for a slew of sparkly dresses and party shoes, we can't help but want to cozy up in comfy knits and warm, easy-to-throw-on staples. There's just something about wearing super-soft sweaters while lying by the fire that screams holiday season.
So — while totally bummed — we weren't surprised to learn that the one item we couldn't wait to get our hands on this month, Lou & Grey's Midi Sweater Dress, basically flew off the shelves. The free-spirited sister brand of Ann Taylor is a serious go-to for cute loungewear and athliesure-inspired must-haves, and this piece in particular, with its perfect mockneck, midi-length, and yes, pockets, was so popular that it sold out faster than ever. And according to the two pages of glowing reviews, it's clear that those who were lucky enough to scoop up this gem were not disappointed at all.
Though we're super upset to learn that this exact frock won't be restocked, the site is full of similar, equally-as-cozy options that work as alternatives: You can find some of our favorites here and here — and while we have you, we also have five substitutes for the best-selling number ahead that you'll want to live in just as much.
