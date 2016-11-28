22 Winter Dresses You'll Want To Live In

If you think the glory days of throwing on a dress and running out the door are over, think again. Sure, it may not be as simple as it was in summer, but wearing a frock in winter is its own great, super-easy category to be discovered and embraced. All it takes are three magic words: Turtlenecks. Under. Everything.



Once you have this styling tip under your belt, no dress is off-limits, even in freezing temperatures. If you're really chilly, throw a few more pieces into the mix: We're talking a cami, some Heattech, tights or leggings (or both), thick socks, and a duster coat or puffer of your choice. See? There are tons of items that'll help you avoid packing up those dresses (even the sleeveless ones!) once December rolls around.



Click on to shop these comfortable, ready-to-layer pieces and get ready to twirl your way to work — even when it's way too cold outside.