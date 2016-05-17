Work-Appropriate Shorts DO Exist

Shorts are never the first thing you reach for when you're getting dressed for work in the morning. But, some days, it's too damn hot for anything else — and believe it or not, those days aren't far off. It's almost time to give your legs some air time, and there are more options than you think.



Of course, wearing shorts to work depends on the dress code and culture at your specific place of employment, but we're assuming anyone still reading this can throw on a pair without an HR run-in. Still, even if your office environment skews casual, you should keep your shorts on the professional side. Leave the denim diapers at home and look for longer cuts, structured fabrics, and flattering silhouettes that won't put too much skin on display at your next meeting.



Click on for a few of our favorite office-ready shorts that will carry you through even the hottest Summer Fridays.