These Drugstore Lipsticks Will Last Through Just About Anything

There are a handful of advancements that have changed the beauty industry so profoundly, we'd liken their creation to the invention of the wheel — and one of them is long-wear makeup. If all this sounds a bit dramatic, we hear you, but anyone who's carefully applied a face of makeup only to have it smudge, fade, or totally disappear in a matter of hours knows the struggle.
We've made strides in almost every category of long-wear makeup, but lipstick remains the most interesting to test — namely, because a good one must be comfortable, pigmented, kiss-proof, and food-proof. And as we approach Valentine's Day, what better time to start looking into a reliable formula?
We asked our editors to share the drugstore lipsticks they fall back on when it really counts, including a Beauty Innovator Award winner. Check them all out, ahead.
Check out the rest of the 2019 Beauty Innovator Award winners.