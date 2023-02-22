21 Top Haircut Trends From Fashion Week

Thanks to TikTok trends like oval layers and the classic bob, we're certainly not left wanting when it comes to haircut inspiration. But it's fair to say that no one does hair better than London Fashion Week's street stylers.
Each season, the city's most stylish are photographed on their way to the shows, and while their knee-high boots, vintage handbags, and seriously chic trench coats give us a case of wardrobe envy, we're often most enamored of their hairstyles.
Last season served up bottleneck bangs (a mix of curtains and a fuller fringe), the 'Sachel' (a shag cut meets layers, à la Rachel from Friends) and the U-shape haircut (said to make hair look fuller).
Click ahead for all the haircut inspiration you'll ever need, straight from London.
